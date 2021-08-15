EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,276.38 and $25,944.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

