Enzyme Finance Price Tops $40.29 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

