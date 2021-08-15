Enzyme (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $168.59 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $94.04 or 0.00205114 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $168.59 million and $12.03 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.