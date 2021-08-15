EOS (EOS) Price Hits $5.80 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00012194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,176,488 coins and its circulating supply is 956,092,742 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

