EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $483.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00155377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,731.95 or 0.99908267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.38 or 0.00875211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.05 or 0.06946150 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

