EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.85. The stock had a trading volume of 287,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,034. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.96 and a 1-year high of $618.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.90.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.