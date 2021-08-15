EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $1.62

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $65.28 million and $2.66 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,804 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

