Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPOKY. DNB Markets downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

EPOKY stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

