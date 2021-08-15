Equalizer Trading Up 28.3% This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

