Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lessened by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 8.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 148.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,514,484 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $814.09. 315,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,556. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $816.41. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

