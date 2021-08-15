Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $20.80 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

