ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 101.0% in July

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

