ESBC Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $837,124.44 and $60,424.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,634,095 coins and its circulating supply is 29,354,761 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

