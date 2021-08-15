Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESMC opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22. Escalon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

