ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 152.9% in July

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the July 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $3.04 on Friday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on ESR Cayman in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

