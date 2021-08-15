Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 810,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,480. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

