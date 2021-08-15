Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Up 81.9% in July

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the July 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $52,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

