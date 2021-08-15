Ether Zero Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $355,809.41 and $17,646.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,093,633 coins and its circulating supply is 185,064,220 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

