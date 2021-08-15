Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $73.76

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $73.76 or 0.00155309 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $9.51 billion and approximately $5.58 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.36 or 0.06911737 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,968,569 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.