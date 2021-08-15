Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 54.4% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 35% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $242,529.91 and $24.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 54.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00866635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

