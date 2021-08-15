Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Up 287% Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 287% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $4,359.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.