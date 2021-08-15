Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.92 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00153817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99774289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00876775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.78 or 0.06995805 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

