Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Cap Hits $490,346.95

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $490,346.95 and approximately $618.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00010658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

