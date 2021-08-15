EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $330,025.37 and $1,540.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

