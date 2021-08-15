EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0172 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $334,581.19 and approximately $1,732.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.