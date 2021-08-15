Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Hits $31.42 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $31.42 million and $274,352.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.