Etherisc DIP Token Reaches Market Cap of $32.41 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $216,605.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00864689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00107500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044152 BTC.

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

