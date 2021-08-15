Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $809,070.72 and approximately $63,446.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00871475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00109978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044411 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

