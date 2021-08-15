ETHplode Hits Market Capitalization of $36,321.77 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $36,321.77 and $37.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,951 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,850 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

