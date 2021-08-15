ETHplode Trading Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded 41% lower against the dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $34,568.08 and approximately $35.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,951 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,850 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

