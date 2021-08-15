Ethverse Price Hits $0.0617 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Ethverse has a market cap of $497,135.40 and approximately $52,477.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00337752 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001298 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.55 or 0.01007073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,148,438 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,265 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.