Evedo Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00861193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00105204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044307 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

