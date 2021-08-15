Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 798,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $27,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

