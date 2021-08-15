Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVRC stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Evercel has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

