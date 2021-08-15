Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Everest Re Group worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.92. The stock had a trading volume of 229,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,730. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

