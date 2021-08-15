Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $155.85 million and $28.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.20 or 0.99564214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00878560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.59 or 0.06938271 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,244,439 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,195,731 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.