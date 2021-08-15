Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

EVTZF stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.