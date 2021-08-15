Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

