Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.