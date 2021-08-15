Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.94 ($37.58).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday.

EVK opened at €29.58 ($34.80) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.75.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

