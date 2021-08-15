ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,650.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

