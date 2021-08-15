Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.08 Million

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $360.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.40 million. Exelixis reported sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $2,739,885. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

