Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,593 shares of company stock worth $2,739,885 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 191,941 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.