Exosis 1-Day Volume Hits $20.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $18,305.80 and $20.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,039.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.54 or 0.06862607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.73 or 0.01491603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00389248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00162871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.40 or 0.00574282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00368702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00308890 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

