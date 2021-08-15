Expanse Price Hits $0.0825 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $1.55 million and $12,438.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.82 or 0.06986444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $701.62 or 0.01487728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00391585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00162303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00575658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00365919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00329923 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

