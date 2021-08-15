extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Up 29.7% This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. extraDNA has a market cap of $622,462.72 and $315,665.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,787.11 or 1.00097375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.91 or 0.01031019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.00372052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.78 or 0.00448800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004882 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

