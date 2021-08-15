Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

