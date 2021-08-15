Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 93,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

