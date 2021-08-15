Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

