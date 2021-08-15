Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,702 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $189,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

