Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 82.1% in July

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.

Fagron stock remained flat at $$20.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72. Fagron has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

